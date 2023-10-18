Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is ready to land on the market but fans are already starting to ask themselves some questions about what will happen once a plot that doesn’t seem like it should be particularly long-lived is completed.

For those unfamiliar with the term, the New Game+ it is precisely a function that, once the game is finished, allows a second game by increasing the difficulty and/or making small changes to the final game.

To answer questions regarding the presence or absence of New Game+ in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we thought about it James Stevenson of Insomniac Games, declaring via its Twitter account (X) that the game will not have such a mode at launch.

Despite this, the developer was keen to clarify that the inclusion of this mode is in the plans of Insomniac Games and it will see the light very soon, even if we don’t have any time references yet.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming exclusively to PS5 on October 20th but, although it has yet to come out, it can already be defined as the game of the moment as several reviews, including ours, are already online.

The title seems to have won over specialized critics despite fans’ fears regarding some features but, given the great welcomewe can only be satisfied with this launch and expect Insomniac to decide to support the game for a long time.