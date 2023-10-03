A few hours after the announcement of the bundle with PS5 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the new chapter of the Insomniac Games series aims to further increase the enthusiasm of the many Tessiragnatele fans, when the official launch is now just a few days away of the October 20th .

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 presents itself with a new, spectacular cinematic trailer where we see it in action Venom but not only that: Peter and Miles face the powerful adversary in some sequences, but there are others in which the two protagonists go through a moment of crisis.

Perfect combination

The video confirms that Peter and Miles in the Sony video game universe they move in absolute harmonya condition that we imagine will need to be achieved during a complex campaign from a narrative point of view, in which there will be no shortage of difficult situations, especially for the original Spider-Man.

In fact, we know that, exactly like in the comics and films, Peter for a certain period will wear the alien symbiote and he will be overwhelmed by the increased abilities it gives him, only to somehow realize that this power is changing him for the worse and he will finally try to fight back.

