Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it cannot fail. According to many it will certainly be a success, with spider-men they won’t have to to save only New York, but also Christmas’s sony itself, according to some analysts, who have pointed the finger at the company’s recent financial data, which are not disastrous but not brilliant either.

Save everyone

Christmas looms

As reported by Bloomberg, the investors they bet everything on the new Sony exclusive after the negative performances of the cinema and photography sectors of the company. The under-performing results were blamed on the writers’ strike, which is still ongoing, but Sony’s shares still fell, setting alarm bells ringing.

To save the cabin, so to speak, was PS5, which also did not reach the objectives set in the last fiscal quarter. But the target of 25 million consoles sold by March 31, 2024, with the probable arrival of a hardware overhaul, and the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 should be the company’s lifeline in the eyes of investors.

According to analyst Serkan Toto: “All eyes are on how Sony can grow the number of PlayStation subscribers and the autumn launch of Spider-Man. and ferry her to 2024.”

In short, the title of Insomniac Games has assumed capital importance for Sony, which in case of hesitation could see its shares fall further in price.

For the rest, we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively on PS5.