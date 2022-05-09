The resumed in motion capture for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2apparently: revealed on Twitter the actor Tony Todd, who in the game will play the character of Venom.

Capable of racking up 20 million views on YouTube with the first trailer, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 undoubtedly stands as one of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusives ever, especially considering the extraordinary success of Marvel’s Spider-Man And Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The new episode will see the two heroes collaborate in a structural way along the course of the adventure and face the threat of Venom, the powerful villain wrapped in symbiont that in the comics Peter Parker found on Battleworld.

These will be the origins of the characters also in the videogame universe of Spider-Man? We will find out in the coming months, with the hope that already this summer it will be possible to see the game in action with a trailer proper.

To pass the wait, perhaps, check out our Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered review and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales review.