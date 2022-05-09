Marvel’s Spider-Man was an incredible success for Sony, selling practically twenty million copies worldwide only in the PlayStation 4 version. The landing on PlayStation 5 and the arrival of the DLC dedicated to Miles Morales has certainly increased the numbers, a sign that the passion for Spider-Man never goes out of style.

The wait is now all for the second chapter, presented with a small trailer that has excited all the fans, given the entry into the field of Venom. Just the actor who will play him, Tony Toddbroke the good news on Twitter, announcing the start of the motion capture sessions.



What Venom will we see in the game? We will hardly see him as a brutal killer or as a “friendly neighborhood symbiont” as proposed by Sony in a cinematic guise. We also remember that in the second chapter, Miles Morales will have large space, which would suggest the use of both Spider-Man in different game sessions. All that remains is to wait for more details.