Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor of Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2as well as obviously in the first episode of the series and in many other video game productions related to the character, revealed on Reddit that the motion capture of the game was completed.

This information is in many ways compatible with the possible month of release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 according to Jason Schreier, i.e. next September: if the filming relating to performance capture are finished, we imagine that by now the development is in the final stages.

At this point, the rumors that would like a PlayStation Showcase before the Summer Game Fest, therefore at the beginning of the summer, are back in the limelight, with a probable detailed presentation of the awaited tie-in developed by Insomniac Games.

After the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we will find Peter and Miles committed to defending the inhabitants of New York from the criminal gangs that rage in the streets, but with one more threat: the powerful Venom.