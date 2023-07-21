As you can see, the video shows all the main characters in action, including Venom appearing in its most terrifying videogame form ever.

Who is anxiously waiting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will have been happy to see the new Venom trailer , released at Comic Con 2023 by Sony and Insomniac Games. Now the publisher has updated the PlayStation Blog with new details about the same, told by the developers themselves. Meanwhile, let’s review the video:

A closer look at Venom

Venom is the protagonist of the new trailer

To give us more details on the trailer and on Venom is the Senior Narrative Director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Jon Paquettewho wrote on the PlayStation Blog:

“At the beginning of our story, our Spider-Man is at the peak of his career. But both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are grappling with their personal lives. Miles is trying to find time to write his college entrance essay, but keeps procrastinating and focusing on Spider’s work. Meanwhile, Peter can’t pay the installments on Aunt May’s house, but he can’t sell it, because it means too much to him. Just like Miles, Peter tries (and fails) to balance with so many responsibilities. MJ wants to help Pete with the mortgage, but his job is on the line now that J. Jonah Jameson is back at the Bugle and wants to clean up. Our heroes have come to a series of crossroads, with an uncertain future and some tough decisions to make.”

Regarding the new abilities of the protagonists in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the Senior Creative Director spoke about it Bryan Intihar

“We’ve always thought of our Spider-Heroes as ‘stunt improvisers’ and in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 we wanted to equip them with new ways to do so in combat. This includes Peter’s Spider-Arms and Symbiote powers, while Miles now brings two forms of bio-electric Venom into every fight.

The trailer also offers new information on the New York of the game, which the Senior Game Director spoke about Ryan Smith:

“We’re really excited for people to try Webwings. For us, it was a great opportunity to integrate something that people have seen in the comics and movies into the game. Swinging is the core of our Spider-Man journey, so we designed WebWings to work with and complement the swinging. This way, you can intertwine the two movements to increase speed and height. When using webwings with wind tunnels, though, it’s one of the ways to traverse the city super-fast and really push traversal speed, which was one of our goals. Thanks to the power and speed of the PS5, Web Wings add another layer to our traversal system and change the way you move through different parts of the city.”

Bryan and Jon also shared how they have given life to Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

“Our philosophy has always been to respect the history of the franchise and the DNA of Spider-Man, but also not be afraid to mix things up,” Intihar said. “The same goes for one of his iconic characters, Venom. While the look of the character and some of his powers/abilities should be familiar to fans, this will be a unique Venom story that we’re excited to bring to everyone this October.”

“When we set out to create a Venom story, we knew we would change the tone a bit. The best symbiote stories are an allegory: We all have darkness within us, but what if we allow it to take over? With the introduction of the symbiote into our franchise, our heroes are forced to fight darkness, in all its forms,” Paquette added. “We wanted to see them change, both inside and out, and feel the effect that has on those around them. And when Venom takes over, they face the very real danger of losing themselves and their loved ones forever.”

To the Senior Art Director Jacinda Chew instead, the task of explaining the work done by actor Tony Todd to give life to Venom, explaining its sources of inspiration, fell to it.

“Our Venom is inspired by the comics, but there have been so many interpretations that it was fun to choose the one that fits the game. He has a unique interpretation of the white spider icon and has the anatomy of a human. He also has powerful tendril-like attacks that can take different forms. It was difficult to find the right balance between liquid and solid in Venom’s materials, because too watery an appearance makes it look weak, while too solid an appearance quickly transforms it into a tentacled monster. Venom must appear powerful and semi-liquid at the same time.”

Before leaving you, we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023 exclusively for PS5.