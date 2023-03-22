Tony Todd, the voice actor of Venomunveiled what could be the release month of the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: September 2023. Considering the source from which it comes, the information is certainly interesting, even if it should not be considered as an official confirmation, so we will have to wait for Sony’s words.

Todd broke up the month by responding to a fan on Twitter who commented on a short clip of Venom writing, “Spider Man 2 can’t be out soon enough.” Todd then told him, “Looks like September! A big ad campaign is coming up in August. I’ve been told the commercials will start coming in August. Hold…hold your breath! You’re going to need it.”

Tony Todd’s tweet

Todd is an actor who boasts among his works: Candyman, Final Destination, Sushi Girl, The Crow, The Rock, Platoon, Zoom and Venom. It’s not the first time he’s spoken openly about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, although in this case he may have disclosed sensitive information. He evidently can’t wait for gamers to play the Insomniac Games title.

For the rest, we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is an exclusive PS5 to be released in 2023, on a date yet to be determined. Many are expecting Sony to feature it at the rumored event that is expected to take place before E3 2023.