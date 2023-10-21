Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has arrived and among the many characters that we will have the opportunity to find in the adventure for PS5 there is also Black Cat. The character is often recreated through cosplay and, on the occasion of the game’s launch, missbrisolo offers us its own cosplay of Black Cat in video format.

missbrisolo she writes, in the video “I won’t be able to go out today, Spider-Man 2 has just been released” and then “transforms” into Black Cat, holding Spider-Man’s mask. This is an excellent quality cosplay, which recreates the character from the Marvel world perfectly.

Tell us, what do you think of the Black Cat cosplay made by missbrisolo? Has the Marvel character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?