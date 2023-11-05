Miles Morales it will be Main Spider-Man of theuniverse created by Insomniac Games: this was revealed by the development team in an interview inevitably full of spoilers, in which the story of the game is analysed.

We won’t make any predictions, however: beyond what happens in the ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, that of the first party studio Sony is a very important position, which goes hand in hand with the success of the Animated Spider-Verse.

There will be no shortage of critical voices expressed for the wrong reasons, as unfortunately often happens in these cases, but beyond the controversy many hope that the developers will retrace their steps regarding Miles Morales’ ugly costume which is practically an Adidas advertisement.