As had already been hypothesized in recent days, when the issue arose Marvel’s Spider-Man 2it has been practically confirmed that the infamous Miles Morales costume in the advanced stages of the game it is practically one commercial for Adidas.

The matter has not really been communicated officially, but it is practically confirmed by looking directly at it store Adidas dedicated to adiClub members, where the various components of the costume can be purchased as individual items of the famous clothing brand.

It was already evident, at the time of the first sightings and consequent controversies, that the shoes were an Adidas model, given the presence of the visible stripes on the sides, but at this point it is clear that the other “pieces” of the costume also derive from various official items of the brand in question.

Since these are potential spoilers, avoid looking at the following if you want to avoid any type of spoiler.