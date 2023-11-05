As had already been hypothesized in recent days, when the issue arose Marvel’s Spider-Man 2it has been practically confirmed that the infamous Miles Morales costume in the advanced stages of the game it is practically one commercial for Adidas.
The matter has not really been communicated officially, but it is practically confirmed by looking directly at it store Adidas dedicated to adiClub members, where the various components of the costume can be purchased as individual items of the famous clothing brand.
It was already evident, at the time of the first sightings and consequent controversies, that the shoes were an Adidas model, given the presence of the visible stripes on the sides, but at this point it is clear that the other “pieces” of the costume also derive from various official items of the brand in question.
Since these are potential spoilers, avoid looking at the following if you want to avoid any type of spoiler.
Various marketing initiatives
This isn’t the first time Adidas has sold products branded Marvel, complete with product placement through various initiatives, but it is perhaps the first time we have seen a “final” costume constructed as an advertising spot for the clothing brand.
This way it is possible build yourself a real Miles Morales costume “at home”, purchasing the components on the store: 50 dollars for the shirt, 50 dollars for the leggings-type trousers and 230 dollars for the Ultra 4D Mid Marvel Running shoes and only the mask would be missing to complete the opera (in addition to Miles Morales’ haircut, given that this emerges from the costume as one of the elements that had already caused a certain amount of hilarity at the beginning).
On the other hand, Insomniac and Sony seem to have decided to put a lot of effort into marketing through the costumes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, considering that costumes of footballers, pilots and pop stars have been included in the game.
