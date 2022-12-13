In the last period there are several teaser images of Marvel’s Spiderman 2 that have been shown to the public but the information in our possession does not end there. At the moment there has not yet been talk of an official release date for the game but fans suspected that this time too it could be the second half of the year; the first two titles in the saga of Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man And Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Moraleswere released respectively a September 2018 And November 2020. Thanks to a screenwriter it seems that the third title will also be released in this seasonal window.

Jamie Mayerscreenwriter who has already collaborated several times with Insomniacrecently shared his latest works including among them also Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 And Wolverine. No details have been added to the second, while an exit during is specified for the first the fall of 2023. No one in Insomniac has confirmed what the screenwriter wrote but what she said would confirm the theories that fans had already speculated.

At the moment there is no other related information but this, together with the appearance of the game on the store Playstation for a few hours, it makes us understand that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is getting closer and closer to the shelves of our trusted stores. We just have to wait a little longer to receive more details on the matter.