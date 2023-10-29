Attention, because below we will give some previews about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. If you don’t want to have it for any reason, don’t read any further.

Many fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 they believe that one of the costumes Of Miles Morales is really bad, so much so that we ask for it to be removed, modified or, at least, not reused for an inevitable sequel.

A bad costume?

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 there are dozens of costumes for the characters, but the one that is causing the most discussion is the final one for Miles Morales, accused not only of promoting the Adidas brand, but also of being really ugly for several details, first of all the failure to cover the Morales’ hair creating a strange “jar” effect.

Had it been a extra costume, probably no one would have complained about it, but the fact that it must be used compulsorily and that it is canonical, they really didn’t like it. Some even went so far as to define it as “bad on an offensive level”.

Then there are those who hope that it won’t be used in the third game.

There are even those who call it the worst costume Miles has ever had.

At the moment Insomniac Games did not answer the question, however secondary to the rest of the game. It is difficult to expect changes in this regard, at least in the short term, but one can never say what could happen if the pressure becomes very strong. For the rest we invite you to read our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to get all the details on the game.