Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes advantage of the PS5’s SSD to really fast loading. This statement is repeated in a similar way for all the games of the current console generation, but in the case of Insomniac Games’ game it is really true. An example is what is shown in the short clip from IGN USA that you can see below.

As you can see, it is possible (once unlocked) use the teleporter to any point on the map and reach it in just over a second. It takes more time to choose where to go than to actually reach that point. Even the change between the two Spider-Man requires very little.

Furthermore, Mike Fitzgerald – director of core technologies at Insomniac Games – also denied a player hypothesis. When you activate the teleportation it is necessary to hold down the dedicated button for a few seconds: according to fans this choice would serve to give Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 a few extra seconds to load the area towards which we are pointing. In reality this is not the case: the prolonged pressure it only serves to improve the use of the map, so as to avoid that an involuntary press of the button immediately activates the teleportation. In fact, many actions in video games require a prolonged press of a button and this is always the reason, to avoid an involuntary click.