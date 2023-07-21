Via the PlayStation Blog, Sony has announced a limited edition version of PS5 and the themed Dualsense Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which will be available fromSeptember 1st. If you already own the console, you’ll be happy to know that covers with the same patterns are also on the way.

The announcement came alongside a brand new story trailer that was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle will include a PS5 and a Dualsense characterized by a black and red color, which symbolizes the contrast between Venom and Spider-man, and the iconic wall-crawler symbol, together obviously with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

“The design was inspired by the game’s symbiote taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some red. This represents the various ways players will experience how the symbiote tries to take control in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a constant push and pull for dominance, whether internal or external, and the outcome is uncertain,” Jacinda Chew, senior art director at Insomniac Games, described the console and controller design.