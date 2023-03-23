A gaffe has allowed everyone to discover the release period of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2sequel video game that will lead Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ Spider-Man as protagonists. Tony Toddthe voice actor of Venom, revealed with a Tweet that the game will be released in September, while the marketing part will start in August.

The posted sentence is the following (the tweet has been removed): “Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in August. Commercials start dropping in August so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold your breath! Gonna be necessary”

Subsequently a joking post arrived to change the subject, which however does not seem to have had any effect.

No more hints about #Spiderman2 it was all a fever dream Blame it on jet lag who knows I might not even b #Venom pic.twitter.com/dKf1EsLFwQ — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023

Now only the new trailer is missing, which according to the times should be out soon, thus revealing the details of this third game of Insomniac Games on the Marvel IP.