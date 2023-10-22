Yuri Lowenthal revealed in an interview that It was tough playing Peter in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 due to the changes the character faces throughout the campaign due to the influence of the symbiote.
“I have to be honest, it was hard for me because Peter is your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” Lowenthal said. “Making Peter anything but friendly was difficult, because I was now in a state of mind where Playing Peter was easyit was me: we’re both friendly and always want to help, and I gradually understood all his choices.”
“Bringing him into a new situation was complicated because it seemed so contrary to his way of being. This is why at the end of each recording session I felt exhausted as rarely happens to me. Psychologically it was difficult to push the character towards certain behaviors, and it exhausted me in a way I didn’t expect.”
An engaging story
There history told in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 resumes in many ways what we read in the comics, with Peter who finds himself enveloped by the symbiote and discovers that this creature is able to amplify his abilities, giving him a substantial advantage in his fight against crime.
What he doesn’t expect, however, is that these new powers will also affect his personality, pushing him to become rude and grumpy even with his old friends: we talked about it in the review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
