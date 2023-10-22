Yuri Lowenthal revealed in an interview that It was tough playing Peter in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 due to the changes the character faces throughout the campaign due to the influence of the symbiote.

“I have to be honest, it was hard for me because Peter is your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man,” Lowenthal said. “Making Peter anything but friendly was difficult, because I was now in a state of mind where Playing Peter was easyit was me: we’re both friendly and always want to help, and I gradually understood all his choices.”

“Bringing him into a new situation was complicated because it seemed so contrary to his way of being. This is why at the end of each recording session I felt exhausted as rarely happens to me. Psychologically it was difficult to push the character towards certain behaviors, and it exhausted me in a way I didn’t expect.”