At the moment the title park of exclusives Playstation planned for this year is really meager but various rumors and some recent news bode well for the possibility of putting a hand to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by the end of this 2023. Despite the absence of official dates, the game is currently scheduled for this fall and last month Tony Toddthe actor who will play Venom in the video game, he leaked the news that the long-awaited PlayStation exclusive could hit shelves next September.

The precise date has perhaps not yet been revealed but certainly the work on the game is proceeding at full speed and the fateful day could therefore be closer than expected, today in fact the same Yuri Lowenthal confirmed in a Reddit AMA that he wrapped up his motion capture scenes. Apparently nothing terribly revealing, there could be more to shoot but if the protagonist has concluded this can only mean that the bulk of the work in this area has been done.

Although these are only guesses, even those who feel the need for official news will probably soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief, PlayStation has one Showcase scheduled for the month of June and that would be a perfect occasion for such an important announcement.