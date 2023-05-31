Digital Foundry carried out its first video analysis on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2sifting through the gameplay demo that was shown at the last PlayStation Showcase, wondering if it is a true generational leap and measuring resolution, frame-rate and other characteristics.

As reported by the same newspaper, the reactions to the video were mixed but some features can only be appreciated with a more in-depth analysis.

In general, however, Digital Foundry considers Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to be largely a new step in the progressive evolution seen in the series rather than a true generational break, with some upgrades applied to the good foundation already provided by the first Marvel’s Spider-Man of 2018 and continued with some improvements in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

As for resolution and frame-rate, DF registered dynamic resolution between 1296p and 1872p, at 30 fps at least in the mode used by the demo. However, the latter demonstrates the presence of ray tracing in the management of reflections, as Insomniac has accustomed us by now in its games on PS5.

For the rest, to result clearly better are the geometries of the buildings, which appear more diversified and detailed, probably thanks to a better exploitation of the streaming of assets from SSD compared to the previous chapters, which shared the base developed directly on PS4.

Other steps forward can be seen in the creation of water surfaces, with more convincing and realistic behavior and reflections than seen in the past. All in all, “based on at least this little snippet of action, Spider-Man 2 feels more like an iterative increment than it leans quite a bit on the previous chapters“, concludes DF. In any case, we must also consider that, according to reports from Insomniac, the one shown in the PlayStation Showcase demo was not even the definitive version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.