Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the first game from Insomniac Games with a average rating on Metacritic above 90 since Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, an episode of the famous series published in 2004.
The stellar ratings of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have determined for the moment a score of 91 on the well-known international aggregator, and for the Californian development team this is undoubtedly an important milestone.
It is no coincidence that we praised it in our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the story, the characters, the variety of situations and the wide range of options available for this highly anticipated sequel.
Votes count
We have often talked about the role of critics and votes, which should influence users’ purchasing preferences but in reality also have a concrete impact on development teams, given that publishers take the evaluations of the international press into great consideration.
You will certainly remember the controversy over the cancellation of Days Gone 2, which according to the game director occurred precisely because of the Metacritic average obtained by the first chapter of the series, which had not met Sony’s expectations.
