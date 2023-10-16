Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the first game from Insomniac Games with a average rating on Metacritic above 90 since Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, an episode of the famous series published in 2004.

The stellar ratings of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have determined for the moment a score of 91 on the well-known international aggregator, and for the Californian development team this is undoubtedly an important milestone.

It is no coincidence that we praised it in our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 the story, the characters, the variety of situations and the wide range of options available for this highly anticipated sequel.