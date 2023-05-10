Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the best game which Insomniac Games has ever worked, at least according to what was stated by the narrative director Jon Paquette, who granted a comment on the work of the prestigious development studio, which immediately ended up on the net. Let’s read what he said:

“Folks, I’m excited about Spider-Man 2. Obviously I can’t say much, but guys, we’re working hard to try and make it the best game we’ve ever made and we can’t wait to share it with you all.”

It won’t go unnoticed by most that, being one of the developers, it’s quite normal that he gets carried away by the excitement of the work he’s doing. Be that as it may, Insomniac Games is a very concrete study that can be trusted, considering its portfolio and the general concreteness demonstrated over the last few years. In terms of releases, it is the most prolific of the PlayStation Studios with three PS5 games already active (Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart).

In addition to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games has also announced the development of the official Wolverine game, of which nothing is known for now. In reality, very little is also known about the new Spider-Man, but in this case the info should arrive shortly, given that there is talk of a launch for autumn 2023.