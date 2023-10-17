Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it’s the real one Sony’s response toacquisition of Activision by Microsoft, the product that expresses all the difference between the two companies: while the Redmond house buys development teams or entire publishers, PlayStation brings extraordinary quality games to stores.

To be precise: it brings extraordinary quality games into stores and sells them by the tens of millions of copies. At full price, not giving them away as part of an all-you-can-play subscription for a few euros a month. Which is obviously not a criticism of Game Pass and its undeniable convenience, but rather the recognition of a value that is now difficult to express.

Let’s be clear, so does Insomniac Games and its current successes they are the result of an acquisitioncarried out in this case in 2019. Therefore, upon closer inspection, the strategies of Sony and Microsoft do not appear that distant, they are simply separated by a time gap which, however, is far from easy to recover, having started in the days of PS3 and Xbox 360.

We have already had the opportunity to talk about it: despite having a clear advantage, the Xbox division led by Don Mattrick at a certain point he stopped investing and that’s where Sony went all out, managing not only to recover ground on the hardware sales front but by building an extraordinarily solid and talented production chain, which in the following years made all the difference in the world.