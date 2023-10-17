One buys development teams and publishers, the other brings extraordinary quality games to stores: is the difference between Microsoft and Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it’s the real one Sony’s response toacquisition of Activision by Microsoft, the product that expresses all the difference between the two companies: while the Redmond house buys development teams or entire publishers, PlayStation brings extraordinary quality games to stores.
To be precise: it brings extraordinary quality games into stores and sells them by the tens of millions of copies. At full price, not giving them away as part of an all-you-can-play subscription for a few euros a month. Which is obviously not a criticism of Game Pass and its undeniable convenience, but rather the recognition of a value that is now difficult to express.
Let’s be clear, so does Insomniac Games and its current successes they are the result of an acquisitioncarried out in this case in 2019. Therefore, upon closer inspection, the strategies of Sony and Microsoft do not appear that distant, they are simply separated by a time gap which, however, is far from easy to recover, having started in the days of PS3 and Xbox 360.
We have already had the opportunity to talk about it: despite having a clear advantage, the Xbox division led by Don Mattrick at a certain point he stopped investing and that’s where Sony went all out, managing not only to recover ground on the hardware sales front but by building an extraordinarily solid and talented production chain, which in the following years made all the difference in the world.
Present and future
A gap that is anything but easy to recover, we were saying. Indeed, to be honest according to Phil Spencer it is impossible to recover it and now the game will have to be played in a different way, but in the end Xbox’s objective always remains the same: bring great value games to Game Pass.
Productions that are in some way similar to extraordinary single player experiences created by the various Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Guerrilla Games and Santa Monica Studio, ultimately those that retain and excite users the most compared to the considerable numbers of competitive multiplayer and successful GaaS.
Starfield is probably the title that comes closest to this idea, but it is clear that alone it is not enough to justify the tens of billions of dollars that Microsoft has spent so far on acquisitions, creating a real giant made up of many teams.
The near future will therefore be fundamental: on the one hand to express those supervisory skills that have evidently been missing so far, on the other to clarify that in addition to purchasing studios using its enormous resources, Microsoft can also support them as best as possible, guide them and in turn bring extraordinary games to the stores quality.
What do you think? Let’s talk about.
