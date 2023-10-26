Chris Doing, editor of GamesIndustry.biz, reported in a message on X that there was a mistake in the data published a few days ago on the ranking of the best-selling games in the United Kingdom regarding Marvel’s Spider-Man 2who it is no longer the best launch of the year on PS5 as previously reported.
The British newspaper has corrected part of the original article based on the new corrected data. As it turns out, GfK, the analytics company that compiles the numbers, basically calculated the by mistake double of actual copies for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, resulting in a number that is decidedly far from reality.
In any case, the ranking does not change because Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 still sold more than Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the United Kingdom at launch, still positioning itself in first position, but the data on an absolute level changes.
The best launch on PS5 remains Hogwarts Legacy
The best launch of 2023 on PS5 therefore remains Hogwarts Legacy, again with regards to physical sales, which are the market sector taken into consideration in this case.
The primacy previously assigned to the Insomniac Games game is therefore retracted, although it was the protagonist of a great launch but not the best of the year on PS5 in physical format.
Furthermore, it also widens difference with God of War Ragnarok: It was previously reported that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was 3% below copies of the Santa Monica game, when in reality it is 27% below. In terms of physical game launches, the title in question is fourth behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, EA Sports FC24 and Hogwarts Legacy.
#Marvels #SpiderMan #longer #PS5 #launch #year #data #error