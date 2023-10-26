Chris Doing, editor of GamesIndustry.biz, reported in a message on X that there was a mistake in the data published a few days ago on the ranking of the best-selling games in the United Kingdom regarding Marvel’s Spider-Man 2who it is no longer the best launch of the year on PS5 as previously reported.

The British newspaper has corrected part of the original article based on the new corrected data. As it turns out, GfK, the analytics company that compiles the numbers, basically calculated the by mistake double of actual copies for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, resulting in a number that is decidedly far from reality.

In any case, the ranking does not change because Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 still sold more than Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the United Kingdom at launch, still positioning itself in first position, but the data on an absolute level changes.