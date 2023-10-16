Digital Foundry has published its in-depth analysis on the technical sector of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2promoting with flying colors the new PS5 exclusive created by Insomniac Games.

According to the opinion of tech enthusiasts, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offers a graphics department of the highest level and with clear steps forward compared to previous games in the series. One of the easiest changes to notice concerns loading times, which are practically non-existent even when switching characters while moving from one end of New York to the other.

By the way, Insomniac Games’ virtual Big Apple is more alive and beautiful to look at than ever. The population and traffic density is significantly higher than that of the first Marvel’s Spider-Man and in the same way the details of the buildings and the city are much more refined, the geometries improved, there is a greater variety of materials and a better ambient occlusion. All of this without any pop-in phenomenon, which is impressive in an open world game of this caliber.

Applause was also given to ray tracingpresent in all graphic modes and cannot be deactivated, which in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was also used for bodies of water and VFX, such as explosions, particles and new smoke, which according to Digital Foundry represents the best implementation of this technology in an open world on consoles.