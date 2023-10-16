Digital Foundry has published its in-depth analysis on the technical sector of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2promoting with flying colors the new PS5 exclusive created by Insomniac Games.
According to the opinion of tech enthusiasts, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offers a graphics department of the highest level and with clear steps forward compared to previous games in the series. One of the easiest changes to notice concerns loading times, which are practically non-existent even when switching characters while moving from one end of New York to the other.
By the way, Insomniac Games’ virtual Big Apple is more alive and beautiful to look at than ever. The population and traffic density is significantly higher than that of the first Marvel’s Spider-Man and in the same way the details of the buildings and the city are much more refined, the geometries improved, there is a greater variety of materials and a better ambient occlusion. All of this without any pop-in phenomenon, which is impressive in an open world game of this caliber.
Applause was also given to ray tracingpresent in all graphic modes and cannot be deactivated, which in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was also used for bodies of water and VFX, such as explosions, particles and new smoke, which according to Digital Foundry represents the best implementation of this technology in an open world on consoles.
Graphics modes, resolution, framerate and VRR options
Digital Foundry also offered details on the various graphics modes available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There are two main ones, namely the Quality and Performance presets, with additional options for those who have a panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate.
The 60Hz Quality mode locks the game’s framerate to 30 fps and features a dynamic resolution ranging from 1440p to 2160p. With the 60 Hz Performance mode, however, the framerate rises to 60 fps, while the resolution settles between 1080p and 1440p.
There is also one 40 fps mode for 120 Hz screens, which as usual proves to be an interesting compromise between image quality and performance, so much so that it is the preferred preset of the Digital Foundry editorial staff.
For what concern VRR, there are three options: disabled, “smooth”, and uncapped. The last option allows you to exceed the framerate limit and reach 65 – 85 fps on average in Performance mode and 40 – 60 fps with Quality mode. The price is a drop in dynamic resolution, which can drop to 936p in performance mode.
We remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available from October 20, 2023 exclusively for PS5. If you haven’t read it yet, here is our review.
