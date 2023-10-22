













Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Installation error reported directly from the disk | TierraGamer









Yes, it seems that there is a problem related to the game disc, although at the moment it is something that is only affecting players in the European Union. From one moment to the next, reports began to appear about such an error.

Most of the messages about this problem on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are focused on community on the game’s Reddit. Some highlight that the game installation ends up stopping at 36%.

We recommend: Spider-Man: These are the best games of their time with Activision.

Once they reach that percentage, they do not continue advancing even if they recover this title. Even using a new disk it happens again. There were no shortage of those who decided to disconnect from the Internet or clean the disk, nothing works.

Fountain: Sony.

There were also those who formatted their PlayStation 5 so that it returned to its fresh-from-the-factory state. The installation of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It only advances to the point marked before and does not advance.

So far the problem only appears in copies for the European Union, PAL or the United Kingdom. One player reported that when he went to ask for a refund, the store manager decided to remove the copies from the shelves to avoid problems.

At least until it can be discovered what is happening with the European version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Another player reported a different problem and it was with the digital deluxe version.

Fountain: Sony.

After the introductory mission and upon reaching the third level the game crashes. Then the PS5 ends up restarting and starts repairing the hard drive.

So far neither Insomniac Games nor Sony’s PlayStation division have said anything publicly.

But it looks like a patch is in development and will be out as soon as possible. Apart from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 50 times, 50 visits today)