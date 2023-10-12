The process was long and complex, as illustrated by Jacinda Chew the senior art director at Insomniac Games: “The first thing I always do when studying a Marvel character is consult the comics. Then, we collaborate with Marvel to provide our interpretation. It can come from gameplay or narrative.”

Insomniac Games explained on the pages of the PlayStation Blog how it worked for realize Lizard one of the villains of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 against which Peter Parker and Miles Morales will fight.

An artwork of Lizard

Chew then explained i changes made to the character compared to the original: “There’s the classic one, who wears trousers and a doctor’s coat. He’s smaller, human-sized. He’s also able to communicate with Peter. But our version of Lizard is more slim, mean, big and green. In every sense. He wears no clothes and has lost all traces of humanity. So we can’t communicate with him. That makes a big difference.”

To create a Lizard with the greatest possible impact, Insomniac studied the skin of lizards in depth, but then had to give in to public expectations: “In real life, their skin is particularly dry. At first, many of the people who looked at our version of Lizard said that he wasn’t slimy enough. So we wanted to fulfill at least part of their expectations: he has lizard skin , but it is much more lucid than that of a real reptile.”

The Lizard from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will also have some quillstaking lizards with a harder and sharper appearance as a model: “As a reference for creating the character, I tried to observe real lizards that had a slightly prehistoric appearance. This is because some species can instead seem soft and cute. I was looking for more aggressive examples, reminiscent of snakes. Furthermore, we wanted Lizard’s eyes to resemble those of animals. For example, cats’ pupils become larger at night. We created similar eyes for our character: when they are hit from bright light, they appear smaller because they react to the brightness. We’ve been studying for a long time a way to make this possible in real time on PS5.”

The same procedure also involved the creation of the musculaturewhich uses the PS5 hardware extensively: “By observing animals and actors in real life, studying how muscles deform and running simulations, we were able to introduce muscle simulation into the game. It’s incredible that we’ve reached this point in game development, but it’s still a somewhat subtle feature – you might not always notice the difference unless you turn off the simulation completely.”

The Lizard model is impressive

Finally, Lizard was animated in such a way as to make it express a primordial ferocity, but without making it lose part of its essential characteristics: “Real lizards move close to the ground, they are not very scary. In the comics, Lizard is much more upright and bipedal. More human, in a certain way sense. We had to find a compromise: he is still bipedal, but has a curved back to maintain the lizard-like appearance. His movements were created to be fast but heavy. The animation team deserves credit for conveying that strength, that power and that speed.”

Before leaving you, we remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available starting from October 20, 2020, exclusively on PS5.