Venom is probably the villain of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to which players look with greater interest, but it is certainly not the only threat that Peter and Miles will have to face in the game. Among them is also Kraven the Hunterwhich Insomniac Games defined the “catalyst” of the story.

Specifically, according to the words of the narrative director Jon Paquette during the San Diego Comic-con, it is Kraven’s arrival in New York to transform the Big Apple into his personal hunting ground that sets the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in motion.

“For us it all started with Kraven“, Paquette said during the panel. “It is our catalyst for the story. Prior to the start of the game, he’s out and about in the world, and being Kraven, he’s on the hunt, trying to find the ultimate prey. He watched the events of the first two games from afar and decided, ‘You know, there’s a lot going on in New York. It could be my new hunting ground.”

“Like I said, Kraven is the catalyst for everything that happens. When he gets to New York City, a lot of things start to go wrong. The Lizard appears, the symbiote appears. And as you saw briefly in the trailer, Miles is forced to confront Mister Negative, the man who killed his father. So there’s a lot of drama that happens in this game.”