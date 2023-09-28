Via your profile on X, Insomniac Games revealed the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy list. He clearly didn’t include trophies that contain spoilers, but this gave us an idea of what we can expect from the game arriving in October on PS5.
If you want to see the exact list shared by Insomniac Games, you can take advantage of the long official thread of which you see the first post above. Generally speaking, however, you should expect a Platinum that requires you to do everything in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 very simply.
In other words, in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 you need to collect all the collectibles, complete all the side missions, purchase all the gadgets, unlock all the costumes, and complete a series of fighting challenges with both Spider-Mans.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a Platinum similar to the previous ones
Broadly speaking, the idea is that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 requires you to complete the same type of activity as the previous two games to get Platinum. Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales also had to collect collectibles and complete missions, as well as fully power up the character.
With a much larger mapHowever, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could take even longer to be 100% completed, a good or bad thing depending on your tastes.
Finally, we remind you that the discounted pre-order of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 is available on Amazon Italy.
