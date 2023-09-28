Via your profile on X, Insomniac Games revealed the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophy list. He clearly didn’t include trophies that contain spoilers, but this gave us an idea of ​​what we can expect from the game arriving in October on PS5.

If you want to see the exact list shared by Insomniac Games, you can take advantage of the long official thread of which you see the first post above. Generally speaking, however, you should expect a Platinum that requires you to do everything in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 very simply.

In other words, in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 you need to collect all the collectibles, complete all the side missions, purchase all the gadgets, unlock all the costumes, and complete a series of fighting challenges with both Spider-Mans.