Bryan Intihar, the creative director of Insomniac Games, discussed the age-old question of price versus duration of video games, and in particular of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2during an interview with the BBC.

As you certainly know, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, like the other PlayStation exclusives and most of the triple A releases, is sold at the standard price of 79.99 euros. As for the duration, IGN estimates state that by going very quickly it is possible to reach the end credits in 18 hours, while to obtain 100% completion and the coveted Platinum trophy it is necessary between 25 and 30 hours. Numbers substantially in line with the first chapter of the series.

But is it really important that a game lasts a certain number of hours in relation to the financial outlay? For Intihar the question is different, with Inomniac Games which has set itself the objective of creating a quality game that can fully satisfy the consumerregardless of the number of hours it takes to complete it.

“For us it’s an experience that we want to deliver with the quality that we want to achieve,” Insomniac’s Intihar told the BBC. “Obviously, we also think about things like, ‘hey, someone’s going to spend all this money on a game,’ so we want to give them an experience that’s worth it.”

“Our job is to make sure that the customer feels that, regardless of the duration, it is worth spending that money, that it is worth the investment.”