Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it came out just today but it seems that Insomniac doesn’t want to sit idly by regarding the Spider-Man franchise.

In fact, less than a day after the release of the title, PSU collects an interesting statement from Jon Paquettenarrative director of Insomniac, regarding the possibility of seeing a spin-off dedicated to the evil Venom:

“So, here’s what we’re doing. We are focused on “Spider-Man 2” and what we will do is wait to see how the fans react. We’re going to listen to the fans and ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?’ We will make our assessments in due course… but not before we have rested and deservedly gone on holiday!”

Paquette makes no particular mention of the possibility that the next project in the pipeline could be his own a title dedicated to Venomif not for a curious statement about his childhood…

“Man, I remember as a child being in my friend’s bedroom reading ‘Secret Wars’ and marveling at the origin of the black dress.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is not only the game of the moment, but also one of the most anticipated PS5 exclusives of all 2023: we talked to you in detail about our experience with the title directly in the review of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.