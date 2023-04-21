Many fans are increasingly asking to be able to see Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5. Insomniac Games however he asked to still have patience, also making it clear that something is coming. As? Using a metaphor.

The development studio’s brief response came after a PlayStation userdefinitely angry at the lack of information, asked why we haven’t seen anything else since the announcement trailer from two years ago, especially as we talk about the game’s release in September (it’s fair to specify that for now they are only rumors) .

This is where Insomniac came up with a culinary metaphor: “Because we’re in the kitchen. It smells good, but we ask you to be patient a little longer.”

As you know if you don’t live on canned foods, when you start to smell a dish that’s cooking in the kitchen, it means in many cases that it’s almost ready. In short, we’re almost there, but there’s still a bit to wait… maybe the rumored Sony summer showcase?