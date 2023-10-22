Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes a gift to the Black Panther by Chadwick Boseman: to see it you need to reach level 25 and unlock the Spider-Man costume inspired by Black Panther.

At that point all you have to do is reach the Wakandan embassy, ​​located in the Midtown District of Manhattan, and there interact with the building’s entrance by pressing the Triangle button to make Spider-Man cross his arms, running the typical gesture of Black Panther.

Having died in August 2020 due to colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman undoubtedly left a great void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and not only that, given his charisma and his undoubted talent.