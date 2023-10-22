Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes a gift to the Black Panther by Chadwick Boseman: to see it you need to reach level 25 and unlock the Spider-Man costume inspired by Black Panther.
At that point all you have to do is reach the Wakandan embassy, located in the Midtown District of Manhattan, and there interact with the building’s entrance by pressing the Triangle button to make Spider-Man cross his arms, running the typical gesture of Black Panther.
Having died in August 2020 due to colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman undoubtedly left a great void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and not only that, given his charisma and his undoubted talent.
A spectacular launch
Returning to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the PlayStation exclusive was the protagonist of a spectacular launchalso advertised by Sony with an advert on the Sphere in Las Vegas, the extraordinary structure covered in LED displays.
After the enthusiastic response from the international press, all that remains is to see what numbers the game will achieve during its debut week.
