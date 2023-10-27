Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offers an interesting variation on the genesis of Venom, one of the most famous and fiercest nemeses of the wall climber. And apparently in Insomniac Games’ original plans the Symbiote would have bonded to one of the super villains that appear in the game.

As revealed by creative director Bryan Intihar, among the concepts being examined in the initial stages of work there was one alternate version of Sandman merged with Venomwhich would certainly have created more than a few headaches for Peter and Miles.

“I didn’t tell anyone… we had a concept of Venomized Sandman“Intihar told IGN, adding that Insomniac Games ultimately scrapped the idea for fear of not meeting the set quality standards.

“It was quite difficult to make Sandman. Nothing like, ‘You can’t do this because of this extra Y or Z.’ I think it’s more about whether we can do it with the time we have and the quality we want. reach.

“Like I said, there was discussion up until the point where we had a Venomized Sandman. Super cool idea. Maybe one day… I’ll probably get in trouble for saying that, but it doesn’t matter. It was a very cool concept . Really cool. We could never have made it to the quality we wanted. It was challenge enough to make the regular Sandman cool.”