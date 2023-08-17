Autumn is still far away and the heat continues to be felt, but this does not mean that gamers are not already thinking of cooler periods, also bearers of many high-calibre games. An example is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is available for booking at a guaranteed minimum price on Amazon Italy with already a discount of €11. The release date is October 20, 2023 on PS5. You can find the game at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the game it is 80.99€, but for the moment it is available at a discounted price for pre-order. Furthermore, in case there are additional discounts, the lowest price appearing on Amazon between the moment of your pre-order and the moment of shipment will be the one that will be applied to your order. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the third installment in the series of Insomniac Games, exclusive to PlayStation. This chapter will only arrive on PS5. We will be able to control both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The pair will have their own unique moves and can be used freely during the exploration phases, while during the narrative phases we will switch from one to the other according to the needs of the game. Pre-orders also get a Spider-Knight costume for Peter with 3 additional colorways, a Web Hauler gadget, and 3 skill points.