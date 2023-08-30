L’installation Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it should weigh 98GB, at least according to what was reported by the X account Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Countdown, very knowledgeable in things concerning the upcoming game of Insomniac Games. The information appears to have been obtained from the PS5 game bundle packaging, so we can trust it.

Sure, it’s always missing official confirmationHowever, some caution should be exercised. After all, let’s imagine that PS5 users had already taken into account having to dedicate a lot of space on their SSD to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.