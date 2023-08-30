L’installation Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it should weigh 98GB, at least according to what was reported by the X account Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Countdown, very knowledgeable in things concerning the upcoming game of Insomniac Games. The information appears to have been obtained from the PS5 game bundle packaging, so we can trust it.
Sure, it’s always missing official confirmationHowever, some caution should be exercised. After all, let’s imagine that PS5 users had already taken into account having to dedicate a lot of space on their SSD to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Also a bundle with the console?
In addition to the space occupied by the game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Countdown also reported the arrival of a limited edition bundle with PS5, with the console that will be modified with a Spider-Man theme. You can see the photo of it in the already integrated post.
For the official launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 there are only a few weeks left. PS5 owners will be able to play it starting October 20, 2023. Before then, expect to see it back in action.
#Marvels #SpiderMan #heres #installation #weigh
Leave a Reply