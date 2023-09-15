James Stevenson has in fact explained that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will support 30 FPS, 40 FPS and 60 FPS modes, all with ray tracing . Unfortunately for now the resolutions have not been indicated. However, it is confirmed that it will be possible to take advantage of VRR, if your television supports it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the next big exclusive for PlayStation 5 and Insomniac Games has worked to ensure that the game offers the best visual quality possible. Thanks to new information recently shared, we also discover the first details on graphics modes of the game talking about frame rate, ray tracing and VRR support.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: comparison with the previous game

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

We remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales a 4K graphics mode with ray-traced reflections was available, as well as a performance mode without ray-tracing and a “ray-traced performance”. The fact that ray tracing is active in all modes, therefore, is a step forward on a technological level.

We would also like to point out that we tried Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and we explained to you that “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the most classic of the direct sequels, a title that knows very well what it wants to do and manages to do it with great fluency. Aware of being a blockbuster intended for an immense audience of all ages, has not the slightest intention of distorting its simple formula, aiming instead to make it twice as large, twice as fast and supported by twice as many mechanics. and Miles Morales increases the variety of interactions, while the changes made to the combat system make it attractive even for users looking for a real challenge. Net of a series of secondary activities that are extremely banal for the moment, the surrender and navigation of the city of New York present themselves as always sensational, ready to support what is the true soul of the experience. Wearing the Spider Man costume and launching yourself without fear in the middle of the sea of ​​skyscrapers is always exciting, but finding yourself doing it for the third time in a row risks opening up to a perceptible sense of deja-vu.”