Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes different startup screens that probably they alternate: this is revealed by the first photos of the game released on social media by the journalists who will review it for the various newspapers, including ours.

As we know, the reviews of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be published on October 16th and Sony has allowed recipients of the review codes to share a photo of your startup screen of the new chapter of the Insomniac Games series.

Precisely this opportunity revealed the presence of multiple screens, showing the characters in different situations but which we imagine do not depend on the progress made during the campaign or on specific events, given that these are shots taken upon receipt of the code.