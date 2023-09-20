Development studio Insomniac Games has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 he entered gold phase, meaning the game has been closed and is ready for printing and distribution. So it will make it to the market on October 20, 2023, as widely expected.

The gold phase is a key moment for every video game. Historically every development studio celebrates it, because it indicates the end of work. In reality, this has no longer been the case for a few years now, considering post-launch updates, DLC and various expansions, but the tradition has still remained.

Attached to Insomniac’s post there is also a video with thanks to the voice actors, at least those of the main roles: Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), Tony Todd (Venom) and Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales ).