The well-known leaker The Snitch reported as confirmed the graphics modes which will be available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 . Apparently this time we won’t get the 60 fps with ray tracing of the “mixed” performance mode present in Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but only two options:

A difficult choice

Pending an announcement from Insomniac Games confirming the information reported by The Snitch, there is no doubt that giving up the mixed performance mode with ray tracing represents a difficult choice for the development team and for the many users who also expected to find this option in the new episode of the series.

We imagine that the decision to eliminate the third mode was dictated by the inability to manage it effectively in the face of the inevitable improvements made to the graphics due to the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was designed with the PS5 hardware in mind and this is not a cross-gen productionlike the previous two chapters.

Faced with the possibility of offering a superior visual quality or compromise to reach 60 frames, developers generally tend to opt for the former solution, probably in order to be able to demonstrate the differences compared to previous generation platforms.