Insomniac Games is yet to announce a firm release date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but if you are itching for more web-centric content in your life, you can at least now have a read of the game’s prequel comic.

This comic was announced last week, along with the standalone PlayStation 5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. After a brief time of being available in US comic book stores, the entire thing is now online for free.

I have had a read of the comic myself, and it is a nice, pretty condensed, standalone story that should help fill some of the void between now and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s eventual debut (don’t worry, I am not going to spoil anything here). If you are interested in having a read of what Peter Parker and co. have been getting up to ahead of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s release, you can check out the online version of the comic here.

A little teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

As for that upcoming release, all we currently know for definite is it will arrive sometime this autumn, although Venom actor Tony Todd recently let slip that autumn could actually mean this September.

Todd was responding to an excited fan on Twitter when he made this slip. “Massive publicity coming in August. Commercials start dropping in August so I’m told,” he continued on the now deleted thread.

While Todd is certainly well-placed to be on the receiving end of accurate insider information regarding Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the actor clearly wasn’t tweeting in an official capacity, and it’s anyone’s guess when Insomniac might be ready to share more. We will, of course, keep you posted.