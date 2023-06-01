Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will hit stores worldwide this fall but fans already can’t wait to have it in their hands, especially after seeing the gameplay trailer broadcast during the last PlayStation Showcase.

The enthusiasm around the title is evident but, as if that weren’t enough, one insider in particular would statements that brought fans even more into raptures than they already were.

We are talking about Yuri Lowenthal, the actor who plays Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2and the statements he made in the course of a short interview published by IGN.

These his exact words:

Now that you’ve seen the gameplay trailer, some of you thought you’ve seen too much already, but I can assure you that you haven’t seen anything yet! This [il gameplay]…it’s just a scratch of the surface, it’s just “Thwip! of the Spider-Berg”, if you know what I mean.

Enthusiasm, after such a declaration, can only skyrocket: we only hope that our very high expectations will not be disappointed.

