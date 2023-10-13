Through Amazon Italy is still available pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 at a discounted price. The proposed amount is €69.98 instead of €80.99, therefore with a saving of 14%. The release date is October 20, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

It’s about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price, i.e. in case of a better discount this will automatically apply to your order. You will pay the lowest price appearing on the product page between the time of your order and the time of shipment. The reservation had been blocked for a few days, but new copies sold and shipped by Amazon are now available again.

With the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pre-order a series of bonuses are included, namely an arachno-knight costume for Peter with 3 additional color variations, a Tractor Web gadget and 3 skill points. It is a new open world action game exclusive for PS5 in which we take control of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the two Spider-Man. Each character has their own powers and Peter is also corrupted by the symbiote, however obtaining more brutal and violent powers.