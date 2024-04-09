The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PS5. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 31%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon is €79.99. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2, two spider-men for the price of one
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the third chapter of the Insomniac Games saga and the first made exclusively for PS5. In this game we take on the role of both Spider-Man, namely Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The two heroes have their own unique abilities and style, which we have learned about in the previous two games.
In Marvel's Spider-Man 2 we will obviously find many historical enemies of Spider-Man, starting with Venom. This chapter also expands the map with new neighborhoods and many side missions and secrets to discover.
