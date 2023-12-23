The Amazon offers today they offer us one of the best promotions of the period: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for PS5 it's on super discount. The current offer is 38% off the MSRP. You can find the game at this address or via the box below.
The advised price it's €79.99. The current price is a significant discount, considering that the game only came out a short time ago and that PS5 exclusives often take a while to drop significantly. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and with Prime delivery is guaranteed tomorrow.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2, third time is best
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the third chapter of the Insomniac Games series, following Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales. In this game we find both heroes, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, freely controllable during the exploration phases and with their own dedicated plot that intertwines in an epic battle for the salvation of New York.
In this new chapter we find new parts of the city, beyond Manhattan, new powers, enemies and mission types. This is a massive chapter that perfects the formula fans love.
