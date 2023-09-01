The promotion for the is still available pre-order Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 on Amazon Italy. The pre-order now costs €69.98, with a 14% discount on the normal price. The release date is October 20, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The current price is the lowest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pre-order ever: we don’t believe Sony will offer a further discount and, furthermore, we don’t know how long it will keep this price active. It is therefore better to book now, which we remind you is free and can be canceled at any time. In the fortuitous event that there is a further discount, this will be automatically applied to your preorder. You will pay the lowest price that appears on the Amazon page between the time of booking and the time of shipment, as this is a guaranteed minimum price reservation.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues the adventures of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the two Spider-Man of New York in the universe of Insomniac Games. They will have new powers and Peter will also be affected by the symbiote. We will be able to switch from one to another freely during exploration, while in the plot sections the game will decide who we will use. Pre-order also includes a bonus Spider-Knight costume for Peter with 3 additional colorways, a Web Hauler gadget, and 3 skill points.