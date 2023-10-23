Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 debuted at first place in the UK charts, and by a wide margin according to the now traditional previews of Christopher Dring. However, in terms of physical copies, the game scored much lower sales than the first episode.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is comfortably at the top of this week’s UK retail charts,” Dring wrote. “It’s about the fourth biggest launch of the year in physical format in the UK behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy.”

“Physical launch sales for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are reported to be 20% lower than those of God of War: Ragnarok totaled last year. Digital format numbers are yet to arrive.”

As for the comparison with the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, Dring wrote: “The physical sales of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are significantly lower than those of the first Marvel’s Spider-Man. However, the acceleration of digital since 2018 implies That no conclusions can be drawn before the download data arrives.”