fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have ignited a strange controversy on social media, stating that the Mary Jane seen in the latest trailer of the game has changed compared to that of the first chapter. According to them Insomniac Games, the software house that is dealing with the game, would have changed her character by changing her face, who knows why. In reality this is not the case, as explained by the developers themselves.

Misunderstandings

Mary Jane is always played by the same actress

Insomniac’s James Stevenson had to explain on Twitter that the actress is the same as in the first chapter and therefore her face hasn’t changed. Mary Jane is the same person, only with a different look to distinguish her from the one in the first episode, an acceptable choice considering that the story told in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes place nine months after that of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Another reason why Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Mary Jane may look slightly different is the presence of more details for the 3D model, improved compared to that of the first chapter also thanks to the fact that the game will run natively on PS5 and will not have a PS4 version.

Fortunately it seems that many have accepted the correction and have abandoned the path of conspiracy to explain the slight differences between the two models.

There are also those who have stated, to lighten the drama, that many of those who have raised controversy would believe without problems in the disguise of Clark Kentgiven the acumen shown on the occasion.