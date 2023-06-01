













Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Explains The Size Of The Map And How You’ll Switch Characters

The creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 reported that the new map will be twice as large as the previous ones, because this time it will have the important urban locations of Queens and Brooklyn. Here is what Bryan Intihar of Insomniac Games mentioned:

“We’ve added Queens and Brooklyn this time around, so generally speaking the map size is about twice as big as previous titles. However, since these two areas are somewhat smaller, as well as residential, I think you will find them different from Manhattan. We have prepared some unexpected situations that we have not done before, such as a river battle between two of the cities, so I hope you will look forward to it.”

It seems that the new spaces that it will offer Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 They will suppose different mechanics. The scenarios could be a kind of setting that invites us to certain things along with particular gameplay. SIt was very exciting.

Source: Marvel – Insomniacs Game

On the other hand, it was also mentioned that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will allow players to swap roles between Peter Parker and Miles Morales. It was highlighted that each one has activities to carry out in a particular way to attend to the story, but a balance was achieved so that this other thing was possible.

“There are things that are exclusive to a specific character depending on the content, but we are also preparing content that allows you to play as any character you want. Although they are both Spider-Man and have some things in common, Miles is faster than Peter, and each has their own quirks, so we hope you can choose your favorite character.”

It seems that everything points to a dazzling delivery of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It will arrive on PlayStation in the fall of 2023.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: will be a PS5 exclusive

The title developed by Insomniac Games will only be for the new generation of Sony. It will not have backward compatibility with PS4 this time.

