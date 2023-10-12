Thanks to the start of the preloads of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in some countries of the world the overall dimensions of the game, awaiting the launch set for October 20, 2023.

As reported by PlayStation Game Size, Insomaniac Games’ latest effort will occupy 86.268GBdecidedly less than the 98 GB previously suggested by Sony through the bundle packaging with the special edition of PS5 themed Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, we would like to point out that the overall size could slightly increase or decrease at launch with a possible patch day one.

In any case, if you have purchased the digital version we suggest you start the preload as soon as it is available, so as to be ready for the release of the game. In Italy the downloads should start in a few minutes, or at the stroke of the clock midnight on October 13, 2023.