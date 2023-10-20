Insomniac Games has revealed details of the launch patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It is about theupdate 1.001.002 and deals with fixing some problems still present in the disc version which, although playable, is not fully optimized. Let’s see what they are additions inserted:

Vibration settings: Switch between Experimental, Functional, or None

Auto Heal: When enabled, if the focus bar is full, it is automatically used to heal the character when he drops below a certain health level

Controller speaker mode: Switch between Experimental, Functional, or Off

High Contrast for Perfect Dodges: Apply a high-contrast color for perfect dodges to improve visual clarity

Furthermore, there are then a series of corrections and refinements for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: