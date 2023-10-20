Insomniac Games has revealed details of the launch patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It is about theupdate 1.001.002 and deals with fixing some problems still present in the disc version which, although playable, is not fully optimized. Let’s see what they are additions inserted:
- Vibration settings: Switch between Experimental, Functional, or None
- Auto Heal: When enabled, if the focus bar is full, it is automatically used to heal the character when he drops below a certain health level
- Controller speaker mode: Switch between Experimental, Functional, or Off
- High Contrast for Perfect Dodges: Apply a high-contrast color for perfect dodges to improve visual clarity
Furthermore, there are then a series of corrections and refinements for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:
- Improved the visual fidelity of the opening gameplay sequence
- Fixed an issue where player progression could become blocked during the suit tutorial.
- General updates
- Improved performance and stability
- Various additional fixes and improvements
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, what comes next?
As we explained to you in our review, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is an excellent game and in this period fans will dedicate themselves to exploring Insomniac Games’ New York on PS5. Obviously, however, we will also have to think about the future soon.
In addition to the already announced Marvel’s Wolverine, it also seems that if fans really want it, the development team could consider the idea of a spin-off on Venom.
